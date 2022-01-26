Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Australia batsman Usman Khawaja said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Hasnain was sending down “rockets” in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Khawaja, who starred with twin centuries in the recently-concluded Ashes series against England, heaped praise on Hasnain after he had a major impact with the ball in BBL 11.

The 21-year-old claimed seven wickets in five matches at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 6.00.

Husnain bowling rockets 🚀 #BBL11 — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) January 2, 2022

“Hasnain bowling rockets,” Khawaja said on Twitter.

Hasnain has been recalled from the BBL in order to prepare for PSL 7, where he will represent the Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 7 is set to be held from January 27 to February 27.

