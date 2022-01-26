Bowling thunderbolts, Alex Hales on Pakistan player who has hit 155 kph

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

England batsman Alex Hales said Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain was bowling “thunderbolts” in the Big Bash League (BBL).

Hasnain was playing alongside Hales for the Sydney Thunder in the tournament and took seven wickets in five matches at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 6.00.

In addition to getting plenty of wickets, the 21-year-old, who is seen as a future superstar, hit the 155 kph mark when bowling in BBL 11.

“Thunderbolts! Love to see it!” Hales said on Twitter.

Hasnain has been recalled from the BBL, along with the other Pakistan players featuring in the competition, so that they can prepare for PSL 7.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

