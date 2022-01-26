Pakistani pace, Danny Morrison on 21-year-old bowling well over 150 kph

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Renowned cricket commentator Danny Morrison was highly impressed with the pace at which Pakistan speedster Mohammad Hasnain was bowling at in the Big Bash League (BBL).
Hasnain, who represented the Sydney Thunder, hit speeds of 155 kph when playing in the tournament.
In the five games he played, the 21-year-old picked up seven wickets at an average of 15.71 and an economy rate of 6.00.
Pakistani pace! #Hasnainonfire 🕺🚀 Hot to trot on debut!🔥 #BBL @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/i09m8UCTp2
— Danny Morrison (@SteelyDan66) January 2, 2022
“Pakistani pace! Hot to trot on debut!” Morrison said on Twitter.
Hasnain, along with the other Pakistan players featuring in BBL 11, have been recalled in order to prepare for PSL 7.
Hasnain will play for the Quetta Gladiators in the competition, which will be held from January 27 to February 27.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Sending down rockets, Usman Khawaja on Pakistan youngster with raw pace