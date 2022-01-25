Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed “has been playing very well”.
His comments come ahead of PSL 7, where he will play for the Quetta Gladiators, which is the franchise Sarfaraz will captain.
In PSL 6, Sarfaraz was one of the standout players as he was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 321 runs in 10 matches for the Quetta Gladiators, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.
Despite this, Sarfaraz last played international cricket in November 2021 and has only featured in a handful of games lately since Mohammad Rizwan has become Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.
In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 34-year-old only featured in one game and scored 57 runs at an average of 57.
“He has been playing very well,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Will try to calm him down, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player who gets very emotional