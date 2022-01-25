Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi said veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed “has been playing very well”.

His comments come ahead of PSL 7, where he will play for the Quetta Gladiators, which is the franchise Sarfaraz will captain.

In PSL 6, Sarfaraz was one of the standout players as he was the sixth-highest run-scorer with 321 runs in 10 matches for the Quetta Gladiators, which included three fifties, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.

Despite this, Sarfaraz last played international cricket in November 2021 and has only featured in a handful of games lately since Mohammad Rizwan has become Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 34-year-old only featured in one game and scored 57 runs at an average of 57.

“He has been playing very well,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Will try to calm him down, Shahid Afridi on Pakistan player who gets very emotional

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 206 ( 9.33 % ) Karachi Kings 563 ( 25.49 % ) Lahore Qalandars 729 ( 33 % ) Multan Sultans 196 ( 8.87 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 263 ( 11.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 252 ( 11.41 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 206 ( 9.33 % ) Karachi Kings 563 ( 25.49 % ) Lahore Qalandars 729 ( 33 % ) Multan Sultans 196 ( 8.87 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 263 ( 11.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 252 ( 11.41 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...