Iconic Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi said he will try and keep wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed calm during PSL 7.

Sarfaraz will captain the Quetta Gladiators in the tournament, while Afridi moved to the team from the Multan Sultans.

Afridi noted that he will try and “support him on the field” since Sarfaraz can get “emotional”.

“I will try to encourage him, he gets emotional during the field, I will try to keep him cool and support him on the field,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 7 is set to be played from January 27 to February 27.

