Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has made it clear that he has not been approached to become the national team’s power-hitting coach.

The national team are on the lookout for someone to fill the new role, but despite being one of the most recognised and respected big-hitters the country has produced, Afridi reiterated that there has been no communication between him or anyone in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the coaching role.

However, he made it clear that he would provide an update if the situation changes in the future.

“Nobody has approached me for the role of power-hitting coach,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I will let you know if someone gets in touch with me.”

Afridi will represent the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 7, which is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

