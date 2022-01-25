Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan and the pace duo of Shaheen Shah Afridi and Hasan Ali gave 100 percent throughout 2021.

Rizwan, Afridi and Hasan all played match-winning roles in the year and were in lethal form.

Azam himself was at his very best as well as Pakistan had lots of highs in the year, including registering their first-ever World Cup win over India when they crushed them by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup.

“Rizwan, Shaheen, Hasan and every other player gave their 100 percent this year. I am happy to have such a team to lead,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Azam will now captain the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, while Afridi will lead the Lahore Qalandars.

Hasan, meanwhile, will represent Islamabad United in the tournament, which is scheduled to be played from January 27 to February 27.

