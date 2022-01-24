Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said pace bowler Mohammad Asif never relied on reverse swing.
He noted that this is why, in his opinion, Asif is the best swing and seam bowler Pakistan has ever produced.
Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.
However, he never played for his country again after being indicted in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.
He never rely on reverse swing , that’s why he is “ T H E – B E S T “ ever swing & seam bowler Pakistan ever produced. ( personal opinion )
