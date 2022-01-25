Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

National team captain Babar Azam has called opener Abdullah Shafique and the pace duo of Shahnawaz Dahani and Mohammad Wasim Jnr the new talents of Pakistan cricket.

This comes after all three players put up a number of impressive performances in 2021.

Given how well they did, Azam feels the young trio have bright futures ahead of them.

“We got some new talent in the likes of Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shahnawaz Dahani and Abdullah Shafique. It looks like Pakistan has a bright future moving ahead,” he was quoted as saying by A-Sports.

Azam will captain the Karachi Kings in PSL 7, while Shafique will play for the Lahore Qalandars.

Wasim Jnr and Dahani will represent Islamabad United and the Multan Sultans respectively.

PSL 7 is set to be held from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: They gave 100 percent, Babar Azam on 3 Pakistan players who were match-winners throughout 2021

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 206 ( 9.33 % ) Karachi Kings 563 ( 25.49 % ) Lahore Qalandars 729 ( 33 % ) Multan Sultans 196 ( 8.87 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 263 ( 11.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 252 ( 11.41 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 206 ( 9.33 % ) Karachi Kings 563 ( 25.49 % ) Lahore Qalandars 729 ( 33 % ) Multan Sultans 196 ( 8.87 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 263 ( 11.91 % ) Quetta Gladiators 252 ( 11.41 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...