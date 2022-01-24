Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that ex-seamer Mohammad Asif is the best swing bowler to have ever played the game.

Many iconic players, such as England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, have admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced in their careers.

Asif claimed 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

“No doubt Mohammad Asif,” Latif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Best performer of the year, Rashid Latif on Pakistan player who was consistently at his peak

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24072 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2512 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7770 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 36006 ( 28.28 % ) Imran Khan 24570 ( 19.3 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2848 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2378 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 438 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4764 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2581 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7586 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 9047 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 974 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1767 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24072 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2512 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7770 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 36006 ( 28.28 % ) Imran Khan 24570 ( 19.3 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2848 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2378 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 438 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4764 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2581 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7586 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 9047 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 974 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1767 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...