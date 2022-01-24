No doubt the best swing bowler of all time, Rashid Latif on Pakistan quick who was a nightmare for batsmen

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that ex-seamer Mohammad Asif is the best swing bowler to have ever played the game. 

Many iconic players, such as England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, have admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced in their careers.

Asif claimed 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

“No doubt Mohammad Asif,” Latif said on Twitter.

