Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif labelled left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi as the national team’s best performer for 2021.

Afridi was at his very best throughout the year, while captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan were also right up there with Afridi among the top performers for the men in green.

Afridi was the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket in 2021, claiming 47 wickets in nine matches at an average of 17.06.

He also took eight wickets in six ODIs at an average of 41.37.

As for T20 Internationals, the 21-year-old picked up 23 wickets in 21 games at an average of 26.04.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi best performer of year 2021,” Latif said on Twitter.

Afridi will now captain the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7, which is set to be played from January 27 to February 27.

