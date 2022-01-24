Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said current skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan were among the top three cricketers in 2021.

Azam and Rizwan scored runs consistently for Pakistan across all three formats last year.

They also helped Pakistan achieve some incredible feats, including beating India for the first time in a World Cup match during the T20 World Cup.

In addition to Azam and Rizwan, Latif also picked England Test captain Joe Root, who was on fire in the longest format of the game.

Root ended 2021 with the third-most Test runs in a calendar year as he scored 1,708 runs in 15 matches, which included six centuries and four fifties, at an average of 61.

1- Root 2- Babar 3- Rizwan pic.twitter.com/ogZWXdC30B — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 27, 2021

“1- Root 2- Babar 3- Rizwan,” Latif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: No doubt the best swing bowler of all time, Rashid Latif on Pakistan quick who was a nightmare for batsmen

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38445 ( 12.73 % ) Babar Azam 222637 ( 73.7 % ) Steve Smith 5977 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7483 ( 2.48 % ) Kane Williamson 12817 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 992 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1869 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 610 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7875 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 936 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 618 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1821 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38445 ( 12.73 % ) Babar Azam 222637 ( 73.7 % ) Steve Smith 5977 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7483 ( 2.48 % ) Kane Williamson 12817 ( 4.24 % ) Joe Root 992 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1869 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 610 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7875 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 936 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 618 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1821 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...