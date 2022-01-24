Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes pace bowler Mohammad Asif was as good as legendary speedster Waqar Younis.
Asif claimed 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.
However, his international career was cut short after he was indicted in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.
Waqar Younis not belong to this league he is superior . Mohamamd Asif equally good M 23| W 106 | 24.36 | 7/1 | BBM 11/71|
— Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) January 2, 2022
“Waqar Younis not belong to this league he is superior. Mohammad Asif equally good,” Latif said on Twitter.
