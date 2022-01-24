Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes pace bowler Mohammad Asif was as good as legendary speedster Waqar Younis.

Asif claimed 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

However, his international career was cut short after he was indicted in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal that shocked the cricketing world.

Waqar Younis not belong to this league he is superior . Mohamamd Asif equally good M 23| W 106 | 24.36 | 7/1 | BBM 11/71| — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) January 2, 2022

“Waqar Younis not belong to this league he is superior. Mohammad Asif equally good,” Latif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Among the top 3 cricketers of 2021, Rashid Latif picks 2 unstoppable Pakistan players

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24072 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2512 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7770 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 36006 ( 28.28 % ) Imran Khan 24570 ( 19.3 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2848 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2378 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 438 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4764 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2581 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7586 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 9047 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 974 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1767 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 24072 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2512 ( 1.97 % ) Javed Miandad 7770 ( 6.1 % ) Shahid Afridi 36006 ( 28.28 % ) Imran Khan 24570 ( 19.3 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2848 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2378 ( 1.87 % ) Hanif Mohammad 438 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4764 ( 3.74 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2581 ( 2.03 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7586 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 9047 ( 7.11 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 974 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1767 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...