Best suited for No. 3 in Tests, Latif backs fiery Pakistan player to shine

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes that if batsman Haider Ali were to get into the Test team, he should bat at number three.

Haider has only featured in the limited overs formats for his country and is still waiting to make his Test debut.

However, the 21-year-old showed that he can excel in the longer format as he was in fantastic form in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In the three games he played for Northern, he amassed 326 runs, which included a career-best 206, at an average of 81.50.

“Number 3 in Tests,” Latif said on Twitter.

Haider will now represent the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7, which is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

