This kid has a bright future, Rashid Latif on lightning quick Pakistan bowler

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes pace bowler Sirajuddin has a bright future ahead of him.

Sirajuddin recently represented the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI team, and is set to feature in PSL 7 as well.

He is a member of the Peshawar Zalmi squad, but it remains to be seen how many matches he will play.

“Emerging category Sirajuddin for Peshawar Zalmi. Bright future 88-90 [mph],” Latif said on Twitter.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

