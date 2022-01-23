This kid has a bright future, Rashid Latif on lightning quick Pakistan bowler

Rashid Latif said Pakistan pace bowler Sirajuddin has a bright future

Rashid Latif: “Emerging category Sirajuddin for Peshawar Zalmi. Bright future 88-90 [mph]”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes pace bowler Sirajuddin has a bright future ahead of him.

Sirajuddin recently represented the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI team, and is set to feature in PSL 7 as well. 

He is a member of the Peshawar Zalmi squad, but it remains to be seen how many matches he will play. 

“Emerging category Sirajuddin for Peshawar Zalmi. Bright future 88-90 [mph],” Latif said on Twitter.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

