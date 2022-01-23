This kid has a bright future, Rashid Latif on lightning quick Pakistan bowler

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes pace bowler Sirajuddin has a bright future ahead of him.
Sirajuddin recently represented the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI team, and is set to feature in PSL 7 as well.
He is a member of the Peshawar Zalmi squad, but it remains to be seen how many matches he will play.
Emerging category Siraj uddin for @PeshawarZalmi bright future 88-90 km . #psl7draft #PSL2022 pic.twitter.com/SJI9uuMjBV
— Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 12, 2021
“Emerging category Sirajuddin for Peshawar Zalmi. Bright future 88-90 [mph],” Latif said on Twitter.
PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.
