Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes big-hitting batsman Haider Ali is ready to feature in all three formats of the game.

Haider has only played ODIs and T20 Internationals to date, but has shown flashes in brilliance in both formats.

In the recent three-match T20 series against the West Indies, he scored 99 runs, which included a career-best 68, at an average of 49.50 and a strike-rate of 135.61.

The 21-year-old is still waiting to make his Test debut, but he showed that he can excel in the longer format, especially with his performances in the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Playing for Northern, Haider accumulated 326 runs in three matches, which included a career-best 206, at an average of 81.50.

Given how well he has done as of late, Latif sees huge potential in the talented youngster and feels he can be an asset to Pakistan in all formats.

“He can play all 3 formats. Career wagon wheel of Haider Ali, command on both sides of the pitch. Maximum range of strokes,” he said on Twitter.

Haider will now be looking to maintain his momentum for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7, which is scheduled to be played from January 27 to February 27.

