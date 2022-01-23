He is quick, Rashid Latif on young Pakistan bowler who can bowl 90.5 mph

Posted on by
Rashid Latif said Pakistan seamer Sirajuddin is quick

Rashid Latif: “He is quick”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said young fast bowler Sirajuddin is really quick. 

Sirajuddin recently played for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI team, but will feature in PSL 7 as well. 

He is part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad, but it remains to be seen how many matches he will participate in.

Nonetheless, Latif sees something promising in him.

“He is quick,” he said on Twitter.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: A phenomenon, Rashid Latif on Pakistan player who whacks enormous sixes

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 7?
Who will win PSL 7?
Who will win PSL 7?

Leave a Reply