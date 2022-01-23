He is quick, Rashid Latif on young Pakistan bowler who can bowl 90.5 mph

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said young fast bowler Sirajuddin is really quick.
Sirajuddin recently played for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI team, but will feature in PSL 7 as well.
He is part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad, but it remains to be seen how many matches he will participate in.
Nonetheless, Latif sees something promising in him.
He is quick ……🎳
— Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 12, 2021
“He is quick,” he said on Twitter.
PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.
