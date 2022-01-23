He is quick, Rashid Latif on young Pakistan bowler who can bowl 90.5 mph

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said young fast bowler Sirajuddin is really quick.

Sirajuddin recently played for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2nd XI team, but will feature in PSL 7 as well.

He is part of the Peshawar Zalmi squad, but it remains to be seen how many matches he will participate in.

Nonetheless, Latif sees something promising in him.

He is quick ……🎳 — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 12, 2021

“He is quick,” he said on Twitter.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 107 ( 9.61 % ) Karachi Kings 301 ( 27.02 % ) Lahore Qalandars 346 ( 31.06 % ) Multan Sultans 95 ( 8.53 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 134 ( 12.03 % ) Quetta Gladiators 131 ( 11.76 % )

