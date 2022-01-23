Let him open in ODIs, Latif on 21-year-old Pakistan dynamo

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has called for batsman Haider Ali to open the batting in ODIs.

Haider has represented the national team in two ODIs to date, scoring 42 runs at an average of 21.

However, he has not played an ODI since November 2020.

Given how talented the 21-year-old is and the damage he can inflict with his attacking batting approach, Latif wants to see Haider at the top of the order in the 50-over format.

“Opener in ODIs,” Latif said on Twitter.

Haider will play for the Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7, which is set to be played from January 27 to February 27.

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators

