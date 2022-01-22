Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Ex-Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is a phenomenon.

Razzaq, who coaches Central Punjab, represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he scored 1,946 runs, which included three centuries and seven fifties, at an average of 28.61. He also took 100 wickets at an average of 36.94.

He also scored 5,080 runs in 265 ODIs at an average of 29.70, which included three hundreds and 23 half-centuries, and claimed 269 wickets at an average of 31.83.

As for his T20 International career, he amassed 393 runs in 32 matches at an average of 20.68. He also picked up 20 wickets at an average of 19.75.

“The Phenomenon,” Latif said on Twitter.

