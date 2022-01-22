Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has backed opening batsman Abdullah Shafique to score many more fifties in the future.

His comments come after Shafique did really well in the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Shafique made his Test debut in the series and scored 150 runs, which included back-to-back half-centuries in his first match, at an average of 50.

Congratulations for each innings fifties on debut match , many more to come . #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/dLxMhx2Hxe — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) November 29, 2021

“Congratulations for each innings [fifty] on [your] debut match, many more to come,” Latif said on Twitter.

Shafique will now represent the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7, which is set to be played from January 27 to February 27.

