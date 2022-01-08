Great bowling, Latif applauds Pakistan quick’s brilliant performances

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has been impressed with left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi’s outstanding performances as of late.

In the T20 World Cup, Afridi picked up seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

As for the three T20 Internationals against Bangladesh, he only played one game but stamped his authority in it as he finished with figures of 2-15 off his four overs.

In the two Tests that followed, he continued to have a major impact as he took 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.

Most recently, he claimed four wickets in two T20 Internationals against the West Indies at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.62.

Great Bowling by Shaheen 👌👏 — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) November 28, 2021

“Great Bowling by Shaheen,” Latif said on Twitter.

Afridi will now captain the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7, which is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wonderful player, Rashid Latif on talented Pakistan power-hitter who hasn’t played international cricket since 2019

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 76 ( 11.03 % ) Karachi Kings 177 ( 25.69 % ) Lahore Qalandars 195 ( 28.3 % ) Multan Sultans 56 ( 8.13 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 89 ( 12.92 % ) Quetta Gladiators 96 ( 13.93 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 76 ( 11.03 % ) Karachi Kings 177 ( 25.69 % ) Lahore Qalandars 195 ( 28.3 % ) Multan Sultans 56 ( 8.13 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 89 ( 12.92 % ) Quetta Gladiators 96 ( 13.93 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...