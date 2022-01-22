Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali has heaped praise on opener Abid Ali, saying he makes batting look so easy.
His comments come after Abid starred in the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh, where he scored 263 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 87.66.
However, Abid is currently recovering after undergoing two angioplasty surgeries upon being diagnosed with Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS). This occurred when he complained of chest pain while batting for Central Punjab in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“Congratulations Abid Ali, you made it look so easy but we all know how tough it was specially against spin.. one of the best for you I am sure, and hope many more to come Insha Allah,” Azhar said on Twitter.
