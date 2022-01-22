Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said “class is permanent” when talking about opener Shan Masood.
Masood has been trying to get back into the national team ever since he was dropped following Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand at the beginning of 2021.
He made a strong case for a recall in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he accumulated 502 runs in four matches for Balochistan, which included three centuries and a fifty, at an average of 71.71.
“Class is permanent,” Latif said on Twitter.
Masood will now play for the Multan Sultans in PSL 7, which is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.
