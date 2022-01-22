Best bowling coach in Pakistan, Rashid Latif on 46-year-old cricketer

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has called Azhar Mahmood the best bowling coach in the country.

His comments come after Azhar was appointed as Islamabad United’s head coach for PSL 7.

Azhar previously worked with the Pakistan team and Multan Sultans as a bowling coach before joining Islamabad United.

United are very lucky to have the best bowling coach in Pakistan, best of luck 🤞 — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 2, 2021

“United are very lucky to have the best bowling coach in Pakistan, best of luck,” Latif said on Twitter.

PSL 7 is set to be played from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Class is permanent, Rashid Latif on Pakistan player knocking on the selectors’ door

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 107 ( 9.61 % ) Karachi Kings 301 ( 27.02 % ) Lahore Qalandars 346 ( 31.06 % ) Multan Sultans 95 ( 8.53 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 134 ( 12.03 % ) Quetta Gladiators 131 ( 11.76 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 107 ( 9.61 % ) Karachi Kings 301 ( 27.02 % ) Lahore Qalandars 346 ( 31.06 % ) Multan Sultans 95 ( 8.53 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 134 ( 12.03 % ) Quetta Gladiators 131 ( 11.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...