Best bowling coach in Pakistan, Rashid Latif on 46-year-old cricketer

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has called Azhar Mahmood the best bowling coach in the country.
His comments come after Azhar was appointed as Islamabad United’s head coach for PSL 7.
Azhar previously worked with the Pakistan team and Multan Sultans as a bowling coach before joining Islamabad United.
United are very lucky to have the best bowling coach in Pakistan, best of luck 🤞
— Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) December 2, 2021
“United are very lucky to have the best bowling coach in Pakistan, best of luck,” Latif said on Twitter.
PSL 7 is set to be played from January 27 to February 27.
