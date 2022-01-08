Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said batsman Ahmed Shehzad is a “wonderful player”.

Shehzad has been trying to get back into the national team, but hasn’t played international cricket since October 2019.

The 30-year-old was in good form in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he scored 410 runs in five matches for Central Punjab, which included five fifties, at an average of 51.25.

“Ahmed Shehzad, wonderful player and human,” Latif said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38425 ( 12.75 % ) Babar Azam 222015 ( 73.66 % ) Steve Smith 5974 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7482 ( 2.48 % ) Kane Williamson 12800 ( 4.25 % ) Joe Root 990 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1864 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 609 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7869 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 930 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 618 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1815 ( 0.6 % ) Back

