Rashid Latif: “Ahmed Shehzad, wonderful player and human”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said batsman Ahmed Shehzad is a “wonderful player”.
Shehzad has been trying to get back into the national team, but hasn’t played international cricket since October 2019.
The 30-year-old was in good form in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he scored 410 runs in five matches for Central Punjab, which included five fifties, at an average of 51.25.
“Ahmed Shehzad, wonderful player and human,” Latif said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: All time great bowler, Rashid Latif on Pakistan’s king of swing
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related