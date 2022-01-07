All time great bowler, Rashid Latif on Pakistan’s king of swing

Rashid Latif: “All time great bowler”
Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said iconic left-arm seamer Wasim Akram is an all time great bowler.
Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.
He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.
“All time great bowler,” Latif said on Twitter.
