All time great bowler, Rashid Latif on Pakistan’s king of swing

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said iconic left-arm seamer Wasim Akram is an all time great bowler.

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

All time great bowler .. 👍👏 — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) November 21, 2021

“All time great bowler,” Latif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: All time mega star, Rashid Latif on Pakistan bowler who bowled toe-crushing yorkers

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 23923 ( 18.9 % ) Waqar Younis 2473 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 7701 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 35881 ( 28.35 % ) Imran Khan 24422 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2833 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2356 ( 1.86 % ) Hanif Mohammad 431 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4741 ( 3.75 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2556 ( 2.02 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7547 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 8985 ( 7.1 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 971 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1757 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 23923 ( 18.9 % ) Waqar Younis 2473 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 7701 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 35881 ( 28.35 % ) Imran Khan 24422 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2833 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2356 ( 1.86 % ) Hanif Mohammad 431 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4741 ( 3.75 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2556 ( 2.02 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7547 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 8985 ( 7.1 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 971 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1757 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...