All time great bowler, Rashid Latif on Pakistan’s king of swing

Rashid Latif said Pakistan icon Wasim Akram is an all time great bowler

Rashid Latif: “All time great bowler”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said iconic left-arm seamer Wasim Akram is an all time great bowler. 

Akram featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

“All time great bowler,” Latif said on Twitter.

