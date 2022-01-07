Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes the national selectors dropped opener Imran Butt due to the good form of Imam-ul-Haq.

Imran was not picked for the recent Test series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 2-0.

In the six Tests he has played, the 26-year-old has scored 178 runs, which includes a top score of 91, at an average of 17.80.

During the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Imran accumulated 682 runs in 10 matches for Balochistan, which included four hundreds and four fifties, at an average of 42.62.

As for Imam, he amassed 531 runs in five games for Balochistan, which included two centuries and two half-centuries, at an average of 106.20.

I think Imam ul Haq perform well as opener this season that’s why selection committee dropped Talented Imran Butt — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) November 15, 2021

“I think Imam-ul-Haq performed well as [an] opener this season that’s why selection committee dropped talented Imran Butt,” Latif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Best bowler in Pakistan across all formats, Rashid Latif on speedster with fiery pace

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38419 ( 12.75 % ) Babar Azam 221958 ( 73.66 % ) Steve Smith 5974 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7482 ( 2.48 % ) Kane Williamson 12799 ( 4.25 % ) Joe Root 990 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1864 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 608 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7868 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 930 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 618 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1815 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 38419 ( 12.75 % ) Babar Azam 221958 ( 73.66 % ) Steve Smith 5974 ( 1.98 % ) Ben Stokes 7482 ( 2.48 % ) Kane Williamson 12799 ( 4.25 % ) Joe Root 990 ( 0.33 % ) Rashid Khan 1864 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 608 ( 0.2 % ) Rohit Sharma 7868 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 930 ( 0.31 % ) Kagiso Rabada 618 ( 0.21 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1815 ( 0.6 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...