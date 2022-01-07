Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain Rashid Latif believes that Hasan Ali is Pakistan’s best bowler across all three formats.

Hasan was not at his best during the T20 World Cup as he took five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

However, he started finding his form again in the T20 series against Bangladesh, where he only featured in one match, but made his presence felt as he finished with figures of 3-22 off his four overs.

In the two-Test series that followed, the 27-year-old was on fire as he claimed nine wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 15.55.

Hasan didn’t play the recent T20 series against the West Indies as he was rested.

You are still best bowler in Pakistan in all three formats. 🌹 — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) November 13, 2021

“You are still best bowler in Pakistan in all three formats,” Latif said on Twitter.

Hasan will now represent Islamabad United in PSL 7, which is set to be played from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Best swing and seam bowler on the world scene, Rashid Latif on Pakistan seamer who bowls magical deliveries

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 76 ( 11.03 % ) Karachi Kings 177 ( 25.69 % ) Lahore Qalandars 195 ( 28.3 % ) Multan Sultans 56 ( 8.13 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 89 ( 12.92 % ) Quetta Gladiators 96 ( 13.93 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 76 ( 11.03 % ) Karachi Kings 177 ( 25.69 % ) Lahore Qalandars 195 ( 28.3 % ) Multan Sultans 56 ( 8.13 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 89 ( 12.92 % ) Quetta Gladiators 96 ( 13.93 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...