Back where he belongs, Ian Pont on Pakistan player who needs to be in the team

Ian Pont said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas is back where he belongs

Ian Pont: “Great to see Mohammad Abbas back where he belongs”

Renowned fast bowling coach Ian Pont said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas is back in the national team, which is where he belongs. 

Abbas was selected for the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 2-0, but wasn’t part of the playing XI for both games. 

In fact, the 31-year-old hasn’t played international cricket since August last year. 

However, he did feature in the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he took seven wickets in four matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 29.85. 

“Great to see Mohammad Abbas back where he belongs,” Pont said on Twitter.

