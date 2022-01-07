Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Renowned fast bowling coach Ian Pont said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas is back in the national team, which is where he belongs.

Abbas was selected for the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh, which Pakistan won 2-0, but wasn’t part of the playing XI for both games.

In fact, the 31-year-old hasn’t played international cricket since August last year.

However, he did feature in the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he took seven wickets in four matches for Southern Punjab at an average of 29.85.

Great to see @RealMAbbas226 back where he belongs https://t.co/9DMjdfM89a — Ian Pont 🇬🇧 (@Ponty100mph) November 15, 2021

“Great to see Mohammad Abbas back where he belongs,” Pont said on Twitter.

