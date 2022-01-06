Best swing and seam bowler on the world scene, Latif on Pakistan seamer who bowls magical deliveries

Rashid Latif said Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif is the best swing and seam bowler on the world scene

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said Mohammad Asif was the best swing and seam bowler on the world scene ever. 

Many legendary players, such as England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, have admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced throughout their careers.

Asif claimed 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

“Best swing and seam bowler [on the] world scene [ever],” Latif said on Twitter.

