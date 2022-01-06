Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said Mohammad Asif was the best swing and seam bowler on the world scene ever.

Many legendary players, such as England’s Kevin Pietersen and South Africa’s Hashim Amla, have admitted that Asif was the toughest bowler they faced throughout their careers.

Asif claimed 106 wickets in 23 Tests at an average of 24.36, 46 wickets in 38 ODIs at an average of 33.13 and 13 wickets in 11 T20 Internationals at an average of 26.38.

Best Swing and Seam bowler World ever scene. — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) November 10, 2021

“Best swing and seam bowler [on the] world scene [ever],” Latif said on Twitter.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 23859 ( 18.9 % ) Waqar Younis 2458 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 7667 ( 6.07 % ) Shahid Afridi 35819 ( 28.38 % ) Imran Khan 24351 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2825 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2346 ( 1.86 % ) Hanif Mohammad 428 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4735 ( 3.75 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2539 ( 2.01 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7518 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 8951 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 967 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1750 ( 1.39 % )

