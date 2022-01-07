Rashid Latif: “All time mega star”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis is an “all time mega star”.
Waqar, who used to be the national team’s bowling coach, picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.
He also played 262 ODIs and took 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.
“All time mega star,” Latif said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Back where he belongs, Ian Pont on Pakistan player who needs to be in the team
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related