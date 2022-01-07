Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said legendary fast bowler Waqar Younis is an “all time mega star”.

Waqar, who used to be the national team’s bowling coach, picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and took 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

All time mega star — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) November 16, 2021

“All time mega star,” Latif said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 23923 ( 18.9 % ) Waqar Younis 2473 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 7701 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 35881 ( 28.35 % ) Imran Khan 24422 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2833 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2356 ( 1.86 % ) Hanif Mohammad 431 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4741 ( 3.75 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2556 ( 2.02 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7547 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 8985 ( 7.1 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 971 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1757 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Like this: Like Loading...