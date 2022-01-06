Well played, Latif impressed with Pakistan player identified as a future star

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has applauded fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan for his performance in the recent Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Azam, who has represented Pakistan in three T20 Internationals to date, is the son of ex-Pakistan skipper and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 23-year-old scored 523 runs in 10 matches for Southern Punjab, which included a career-best knock of 103, at an average of 32.68.

“Well played Azam,” Latif said on Twitter.

Azam will now play for Islamabad United in PSL 7, which is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Touch of class, Rashid Latif on Pakistan player who can also unleash big shots

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 76 ( 11.14 % ) Karachi Kings 177 ( 25.95 % ) Lahore Qalandars 193 ( 28.3 % ) Multan Sultans 56 ( 8.21 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 88 ( 12.9 % ) Quetta Gladiators 92 ( 13.49 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 76 ( 11.14 % ) Karachi Kings 177 ( 25.95 % ) Lahore Qalandars 193 ( 28.3 % ) Multan Sultans 56 ( 8.21 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 88 ( 12.9 % ) Quetta Gladiators 92 ( 13.49 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...