Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif has called Mohammad Huraira a “special talent”.

This comes after the 19-year-old finished as the highest run-scorer in the recently-concluded edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Huraira, who is the nephew of Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik, even became the second-youngest Pakistan player to score a triple century in first-class cricket.

His career-best 311 was among the three centuries and five fifties he scored for Northern in the tournament.

Overall, he amassed 986 runs in 11 games at an average of 58.

“Some special talent,” Latif said on Twitter.

