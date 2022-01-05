Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has a “touch of class” when he plays.

Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, ending an illustrious career that spanned 18 years.

The 41-year-old most recently represented Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, where he scored 85 runs in six matches at an average of 28.33 and a strike-rate of 163.46.

“Touch of class Mohammad Hafeez,” Latif said on Twitter.

In the 55 Tests he played, Hafeez scored 3,652 runs, which included 10 centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 37.64.

He also took 53 wickets at an average of 34.11.

He also featured in 218 ODIs and accumulated 6,614 runs, which included 11 hundreds and 38 half-centuries, at an average of 32.90.

In addition to that, he also claimed 139 wickets at an average of 38.84.

As for his T20 International career, Hafeez amassed 2,514 runs in 119 games, which included 14 fifties, at an average of 26.46.

He also picked up 61 wickets at an average of 22.75.

