Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir is a “natural, conventional bowler”.

Amir retired from international cricket in December 2020 after alleging that he was being “mentally tortured” by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and felt that the current team management had deliberately been snubbing him for selection.

He also said that he would consider returning once head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis left their positions.

With that having happened recently, there has still been no indication that Amir is ready to come out of retirement and represent his country again.

Natural conventional Bowler — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) November 5, 2021

“Natural, conventional bowler,” Latif said on Twitter.

