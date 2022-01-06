Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said top order batsman Fakhar Zaman is a big match player.
In the T20 World Cup, he scored 109 runs in six games, which included a top score of 55 not out, at an average of 27.25 and a strike-rate of 118.47.
He followed that up with 91 runs in two T20 Internationals against Bangladesh, which included a top score of 57 not out, at an average of 91 and a strike-rate of 104.59.
As for the recent three-match T20 series against the West Indies, he mustered 32 runs at an average of 10.66 and a strike-rate of 139.13.
Big match players Fakhar @FakharZamanLive pic.twitter.com/GTjE12uYkQ
— Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) November 11, 2021
“Big match player Fakhar,” Latif said on Twitter.
Zaman will now play for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7, which is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.
