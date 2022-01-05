Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan vice-captain Mohammad Rizwan said former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan “started something gigantic for cricket” in his country.

His comments come after Asghar retired from international cricket during the recent T20 World Cup.

Heaping praise on the 34-year-old, Rizwan said Asghar is “one of those few cricketers who played a key role for [the] Afghanistan team”.

Asghar Afghan is indeed one of those few cricketers who played a key role for Afghanistan team. He along with @MohammadNabi007, Nawroz Mangal and others started something gigantic for cricket in the country. More power to you my brother. Lots of prayers for your second innings. pic.twitter.com/Wor4KfCXaF — Mohammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) October 31, 2021

“Asghar Afghan is indeed one of those few cricketers who played a key role for [the] Afghanistan team. He along with Mohammad Nabi, Nawroz Mangal and others started something gigantic for cricket in the country. More power to you my brother. Lots of prayers for your second innings,” the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman said on Twitter.

Asghar represented Afghanistan in six Tests and scored 440 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 44.

He also featured in 114 ODIs and accumulated 2,424 runs, which included a hundred and 12 half-centuries, at an average of 24.73.

As for his T20 International career, he amassed 1,382 runs in 75 games, which included four fifties, at an average of 21.93.

