Rashid Latif said the Pakistan duo of Asif Ali and Haider Ali are great batsmen

Rashid Latif: “Asif Ali and Haider Ali are definitely great batsmen. Try changing the format of one and the number of one. It will be useful”

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said Asif Ali and Haider Ali are “definitely great batsmen”.

Both players have established themselves as two of the top power-hitters in Pakistan.

However, Latif feels that they should be allowed to play different formats and their position on the batting order should be changed in order to see what they can truly do.

“Asif Ali and Haider Ali are definitely great batsmen. Try changing the format of one and the number of one. It will be useful,” he said on Twitter.

