Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said Asif Ali and Haider Ali are “definitely great batsmen”.

Both players have established themselves as two of the top power-hitters in Pakistan.

However, Latif feels that they should be allowed to play different formats and their position on the batting order should be changed in order to see what they can truly do.

آصف علی اور حیدر علی یقیناً بہت عمدہ بیٹسمین ہیں۔ ایک کا فارمیٹ تبدیل کر کے دیکھیں اور ایک کا نمبر ۔ استفادہ ہو گا ۔ @iamhaideraly @AasifAli2018 — Rashid Latif 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) April 21, 2021

“Asif Ali and Haider Ali are definitely great batsmen. Try changing the format of one and the number of one. It will be useful,” he said on Twitter.

