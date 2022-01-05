Stop bashing him, Azam on Pakistan player who is a true champion

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan has called on people to stop “bashing” pace bowler Hasan Ali.

Hasan was heavily criticised for his under-par performance during the T20 World Cup, where he took five wickets in six matches at an average of 41.40 and an economy rate of 9.00.

During the T20 series against Bangladesh, he only played in one match, but had a massive impact as he finished with figures of 3-22 off his four overs.

In the two-Test series that followed, the 27-year-old was in lethal form as he claimed nine wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 15.55.

Hasan didn’t feature in the recent T20 series against the West Indies as he was rested.

For all those bashing Hassan Ali, do remember one thing, this guy won the champions trophy single handedly for Pakistan, you are a true champion brother, better days ahead Insha Allah.❤️ — M Azam Khan (@MAzamKhan45) November 11, 2021

“For all those bashing Hasan Ali, do remember one thing, this guy won the Champions Trophy single-handedly for Pakistan, you are a true champion brother, better days ahead Insha Allah,” Azam said on Twitter.

