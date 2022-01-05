Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif said the Pakistan team is a much happier place after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned.
Saqlain Mushtaq had taken over on an interim basis, but sources said that he has now resigned from the post as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are set to appoint a foreign coach to take over.
Pakistan have been in great form as of late as they reached the semi-final during the T20 World Cup after going unbeaten throughout the group stage.
They then beat Bangladesh 3-0 in a T20 series and whitewashed them 2-0 in the Test series that followed.
Most recently, they won their T20 series against the West Indies 3-0.
Excellent series win 🏆 Sacking of both coaches have definitely made the dressing room happier. Now the boys must be more focused to beat the opposition rather then worrying about how to please the coaches to stay part of the Pakistan team.
— Muhammad Asif (@MuhammadAsif_26) December 16, 2021

