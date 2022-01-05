Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif said the Pakistan team is a much happier place after head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned.

Saqlain Mushtaq had taken over on an interim basis, but sources said that he has now resigned from the post as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are set to appoint a foreign coach to take over.

Pakistan have been in great form as of late as they reached the semi-final during the T20 World Cup after going unbeaten throughout the group stage.

They then beat Bangladesh 3-0 in a T20 series and whitewashed them 2-0 in the Test series that followed.

Most recently, they won their T20 series against the West Indies 3-0.

Excellent series win 🏆 Sacking of both coaches have definitely made the dressing room happier. Now the boys must be more focused to beat the opposition rather then worrying about how to please the coaches to stay part of the Pakistan team. — Muhammad Asif (@MuhammadAsif_26) December 16, 2021

“Excellent series win. Sacking of both coaches have definitely made the dressing room happier. Now the boys must be more focused to beat the opposition rather [than] worrying about how to please the coaches to stay part of the Pakistan team,” Asif said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Set new standards in white-ball cricket, Pakistan seamer Mohammad Asif on electrifying batsman

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 23852 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2457 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 7666 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 35798 ( 28.38 % ) Imran Khan 24336 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2823 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2341 ( 1.86 % ) Hanif Mohammad 427 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4732 ( 3.75 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2531 ( 2.01 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7515 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 8941 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 967 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1748 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 23852 ( 18.91 % ) Waqar Younis 2457 ( 1.95 % ) Javed Miandad 7666 ( 6.08 % ) Shahid Afridi 35798 ( 28.38 % ) Imran Khan 24336 ( 19.29 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2823 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 2341 ( 1.86 % ) Hanif Mohammad 427 ( 0.34 % ) Younis Khan 4732 ( 3.75 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 2531 ( 2.01 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 7515 ( 5.96 % ) Saeed Anwar 8941 ( 7.09 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 967 ( 0.77 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1748 ( 1.39 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...