Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan pace bowler Mohammad Asif said legendary South Africa batsman AB de Villiers set new standards in limited overs cricket.
Asif’s comments came after De Villiers recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.
De Villiers played 114 Tests for South Africa, where he scored 8,765 runs, which included 22 centuries and 46 half-centuries, at an average of 50.66.
He also featured in 228 ODIs and amassed 9,577 runs, which included 25 hundreds and 53 fifties, at an average of 53.50.
As for his Twenty20 International career, the 37-year-old represented his country in 78 matches and accumulated 1,672 runs, which included 10 half-centuries, at an average of 26.12.
@ABdeVilliers17 one of the greatest ever who set new standards for the white ball batting and made many around the world fall in love with this beautiful game. My very best wishes and prayers for you mate.
— Muhammad Asif (@MuhammadAsif_26) November 20, 2021
“AB de Villiers, one of the greatest ever who set new standards for white-ball batting and made many around the world fall in love with this beautiful game. My very best wishes and prayers for you mate,” Asif said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Keep shining bro, Saud Shakeel happy for Pakistan player’s recent success