Pakistan batsman Saud Shakeel has told opener Abdullah Shafique to “keep shining” following his incredible performance in the recent two-Test series against Bangladesh.

Shafique made his Test debut in the series and scored 150 runs, which included back-to-back half-centuries in his first match, at an average of 50.

Shakeel said he “so happy” for Shafique and wants to see more standout knocks from the 22-year-old talent. ‘

So happy for @imabd28 on receiving his green cap 🇵🇰 and becoming test player 246. Keep shining bro 🤛 #BANvPAK pic.twitter.com/8HpJFz1arp — Saud Shakeel (@saudshak) November 26, 2021

“So happy for Abdullah Shafique on receiving his green cap and becoming Test player 246. Keep shining bro,” he said on Twitter.

Shakeel only featured in one match for Sindh in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and scored 92 runs, which included a top score of 63, at an average of 46.

He was not picked for PSL 7, but Shafique will represent the Lahore Qalandars in the tournament, which is set to be held from January 27 to February 27.

