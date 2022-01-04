Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood said he is relieved left-arm pace bowler Rumman Raees has joined the Multan Sultans for PSL 7.

Raees was previously part of the Islamabad United squad, but now that he is with the Sultans, Maqsood admitted that he is glad he won’t have to face him when batting.

“It’s always a relief to have you in the side because you wont bowl against [me],” he said on Twitter.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

