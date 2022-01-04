Relief to have you in the side, Sohaib Maqsood on Pakistan player he’s glad he won’t have to face

Posted on by
Sohaib Maqsood said it is a relief to have Pakistan left-arm seamer Rumman Raees in the Multan Sultans team

Sohaib Maqsood: “It’s always a relief to have you in the side because you wont bowl against [me]”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood said he is relieved left-arm pace bowler Rumman Raees has joined the Multan Sultans for PSL 7.

Raees was previously part of the Islamabad United squad, but now that he is with the Sultans, Maqsood admitted that he is glad he won’t have to face him when batting.

“It’s always a relief to have you in the side because you wont bowl against [me],” he said on Twitter.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bowls with aggression, speed and accuracy, Mohammad Hafeez tells Pakistan bowler to keep up the entertainment

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 7?
Who will win PSL 7?
Who will win PSL 7?

Leave a Reply