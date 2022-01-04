Brilliant power-hitting, Rumman Raees on Pakistan batsman who can launch enormous sixes

Posted on by
Rumman Raees praised Pakistan batsman Sohaib Maqsood for his brilliant power-hitting

Rumman Raees: “Now I am officially exempted from your brilliant power-hitting”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has praised batsman Sohaib Maqsood for his brilliant power-hitting.

This comes after Raees will play alongside Maqsood for the Multan Sultans in PSL 7.

The 30-year-old admitted that he is glad to be on the same team as he will now be exempt from Maqsood’s brute strength.

“Now I am officially exempted from your brilliant power-hitting, see you soon InshAllah,” he said on Twitter.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be played from January 27 to February 27.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Relief to have you in the side, Sohaib Maqsood on Pakistan player he’s glad he won’t have to face

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 7?
Who will win PSL 7?
Who will win PSL 7?

Leave a Reply