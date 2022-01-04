Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan left-arm seamer Rumman Raees has praised batsman Sohaib Maqsood for his brilliant power-hitting.
This comes after Raees will play alongside Maqsood for the Multan Sultans in PSL 7.
The 30-year-old admitted that he is glad to be on the same team as he will now be exempt from Maqsood’s brute strength.
Haha likewise bhai, now I am officially exempted from your brilliant power hitting, see you soon InshAllah 🙏 https://t.co/apckyMzOUd
— Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) December 12, 2021
“Now I am officially exempted from your brilliant power-hitting, see you soon InshAllah,” he said on Twitter.
PSL 7 is scheduled to be played from January 27 to February 27.
