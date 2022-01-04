Bowls with aggression, speed and accuracy, Mohammad Hafeez tells Pakistan bowler to keep up the entertainment

Mohammad Hafeez said Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani bowls with aggression, speed and accuracy

Mohammad Hafeez: “Enjoyed watching you bowl with aggression, speed & accuracy. Keep enjoying the highest stage & keep entertaining all of us”

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said he enjoys watching fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani “bowl with aggression, speed & accuracy”.

Dahani made his T20 International debut recently and has taken two wickets in two games at an average of 23.50 and an economy rate of 6.71.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 23-year-old only featured in two matches but claimed five wickets at an average of 28.

“Dhani Dhani Dhani… Well done young man. Enjoyed watching you bowl with aggression, speed & accuracy. Keep enjoying the highest stage & keep entertaining all of us. Stay blessed,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

