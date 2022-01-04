Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said he enjoys watching fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani “bowl with aggression, speed & accuracy”.

Dahani made his T20 International debut recently and has taken two wickets in two games at an average of 23.50 and an economy rate of 6.71.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 23-year-old only featured in two matches but claimed five wickets at an average of 28.

Dhani Dhani Dhani…. @ShahnawazDahani Well done young man. Enjoyed watching u bowl with aggression,speed & accuracy ✅. Keep enjoying the highest stage & keep entertaining all of us. Stay blessed — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) December 16, 2021

“Dhani Dhani Dhani… Well done young man. Enjoyed watching you bowl with aggression, speed & accuracy. Keep enjoying the highest stage & keep entertaining all of us. Stay blessed,” Hafeez said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! No! Results Vote Is Shahnawaz Dahani the next big thing? Yes! 2080 ( 82.74 % ) No! 434 ( 17.26 % ) Back

