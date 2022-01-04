Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez said he enjoys watching fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani “bowl with aggression, speed & accuracy”.
Dahani made his T20 International debut recently and has taken two wickets in two games at an average of 23.50 and an economy rate of 6.71.
In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 23-year-old only featured in two matches but claimed five wickets at an average of 28.
“Dhani Dhani Dhani… Well done young man. Enjoyed watching you bowl with aggression, speed & accuracy. Keep enjoying the highest stage & keep entertaining all of us. Stay blessed,” Hafeez said on Twitter.
