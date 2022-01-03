Image courtesy of: Zimbio

New Zealand left-arm seamer Mitchell McClenaghan said Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is among his top three bowlers in the world right now.

In the T20 World Cup, Afridi took seven wickets in six games at an average of 24.14 and an economy rate of 7.04.

As for the T20 series against Bangladesh, he only featured in one game but had a major impact as he registered figures of 2-15 off his four overs.

In the two-Test series that followed, he continued to shine as he claimed 10 wickets, which included a five-for, at an average of 13.60.

Most recently, he snapped up four wickets in two T20 Internationals against the West Indies at an average of 15.25 and an economy rate of 7.62.

In addition to Afridi, McClenaghan also included India speedster Jasprit Bumrah and Australia seamer and Test captain Pat Cummins in his top three.

“Bumrah, Cummins, Shaheen,” he said on Twitter.

Afridi will now captain the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7, which is set to be played from January 27 to February 27.

