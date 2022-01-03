Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said Pakistan cricketer Hassan Khan is a “very aggressive batter” and a “genuine all-rounder”.
Tareen added that Hassan is also a “gun fielder”.
In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 23-year-old scored 122 runs in three matches for Southern Punjab, which included a top score of 54, at an average of 30.50.
He also claimed four wickets at an average of 41.
“Hassan Khan – Genuine all-rounder. Gun fielder. Very aggressive batter,” Tareen said on Twitter.
