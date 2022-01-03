Very aggressive batsman, Tareen on proper Pakistan all-rounder and gun fielder

Posted on by
Ali Khan Tareen said Pakistan all-rounder Hassan Khan is a very aggressive batsman

Ali Khan Tareen: “Hassan Khan – Genuine all-rounder. Gun fielder. Very aggressive batter”

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said Pakistan cricketer Hassan Khan is a “very aggressive batter” and a “genuine all-rounder”.

Tareen added that Hassan is also a “gun fielder”.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 23-year-old scored 122 runs in three matches for Southern Punjab, which included a top score of 54, at an average of 30.50.

He also claimed four wickets at an average of 41.

“Hassan Khan – Genuine all-rounder. Gun fielder. Very aggressive batter,” Tareen said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Technical and strong batsman, Ali Khan Tareen on Pakistan player who is also a handy bowler

Coming Soon
Who will win PSL 7?
Who will win PSL 7?
Who will win PSL 7?

Leave a Reply