Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said Pakistan cricketer Hassan Khan is a “very aggressive batter” and a “genuine all-rounder”.

Tareen added that Hassan is also a “gun fielder”.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, the 23-year-old scored 122 runs in three matches for Southern Punjab, which included a top score of 54, at an average of 30.50.

He also claimed four wickets at an average of 41.

“Hassan Khan – Genuine all-rounder. Gun fielder. Very aggressive batter,” Tareen said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Technical and strong batsman, Ali Khan Tareen on Pakistan player who is also a handy bowler

Coming Soon Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United Karachi Kings Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators Results Vote Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 1 ( 7.69 % ) Karachi Kings 4 ( 30.77 % ) Lahore Qalandars 4 ( 30.77 % ) Multan Sultans 1 ( 7.69 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1 ( 7.69 % ) Quetta Gladiators 2 ( 15.38 % ) Back

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 1 ( 7.69 % ) Karachi Kings 4 ( 30.77 % ) Lahore Qalandars 4 ( 30.77 % ) Multan Sultans 1 ( 7.69 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 1 ( 7.69 % ) Quetta Gladiators 2 ( 15.38 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

Tweet

More

Email









Like this: Like Loading...