Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said Pakistan cricketer Agha Salman is a technical and strong batsman.
Salman has yet to make his international debut, but had another strong campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
In the recently-concluded edition of the tournament, he scored 465 runs in five matches for Southern Punjab, which included two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 46.50.
The 28-year-old also took seven wickets at an average of 55.14.
“Agha Salman- Technical & strong batter. Handy bowler,” Tareen said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Among the big boys, Ali Khan Tareen on Pakistan duo performing very well
Who will win PSL 7?