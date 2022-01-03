Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said Pakistan cricketer Agha Salman is a technical and strong batsman.

Salman has yet to make his international debut, but had another strong campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In the recently-concluded edition of the tournament, he scored 465 runs in five matches for Southern Punjab, which included two centuries and two fifties, at an average of 46.50.

The 28-year-old also took seven wickets at an average of 55.14.

“Agha Salman- Technical & strong batter. Handy bowler,” Tareen said on Twitter.

