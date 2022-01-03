Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen has heaped praise on Mohammad Imran Randhawa, saying he is a “multi-gear batsman”.
This comes after he had a solid Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign for Southern Punjab.
In the eight games he played, Randhawa scored 484 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 40.33.
He also took six wickets at an average of 78.50.
“Imran Randhawa – Genuine all-rounder. Multi-gear batter,” Tareen said on Twitter.
