Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen has heaped praise on Mohammad Imran Randhawa, saying he is a “multi-gear batsman”.

This comes after he had a solid Quaid-e-Azam Trophy campaign for Southern Punjab.

In the eight games he played, Randhawa scored 484 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 40.33.

He also took six wickets at an average of 78.50.

“Imran Randhawa – Genuine all-rounder. Multi-gear batter,” Tareen said on Twitter.

