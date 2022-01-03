Among the big boys, Ali Khan Tareen on Pakistan duo performing very well

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Multan Sultans co-owner Ali Khan Tareen said the Pakistan batting duo of Abdullah Shafique and Sahibzada Farhan are among the “big boys”.

Shafique recently made his Test debut and was in outstanding form in the two-Test series against Bangladesh.

He scored 150 runs, which included back-to-back half-centuries in his first match, at an average of 50 as Pakistan whitewashed Bangladesh 2-0.

Farhan, meanwhile, has featured in three T20 Internationals, but his last match came in October 2018.

He was one of the top performers in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy as he played an instrumental role in leading Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the title.

The 25-year-old finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 935 runs in 11 matches, which included three centuries and five fifties, at an average of 51.94.

“Among the big boys like Abdullah Shafique and Sahibzada Farhan,” Tareen said on Twitter.

Shafique will now represent the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 7, while Farhan wasn’t picked during the draft.

PSL 7 is scheduled to be held from January 27 to February 27.

Who will win PSL 7? Islamabad United 1 ( 7.14 % ) Karachi Kings 4 ( 28.57 % ) Lahore Qalandars 4 ( 28.57 % ) Multan Sultans 1 ( 7.14 % ) Peshawar Zalmi 2 ( 14.29 % ) Quetta Gladiators 2 ( 14.29 % )

